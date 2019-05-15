Asian Fusion Long Table Lunch

A trip through Asian cuisine

15 May 2019

Love great food and wine? then this is for you.

A fusion of popular cuisines come together by master chef Meg Hatwell this coming Sunday, 19th May 2019 at Oakway Estate Wines in Donnybrook WA. 

Last year was a huge success so get a group of friends and join in the fun, food, premium wines, craft beers or a selection of non-alcoholic drinks. 

With only a few tickets left get in and book - $79 for food with Oakway Estate wines and Ned's Brew Club craft beers paid on consumption. 

The event starts at 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM 

For further information click here or visit Oakway Estate wines  to book tickets. 

