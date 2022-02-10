ASIO Reveal Foreign Espionage, Radicalised Teens And Anti-Vaxxers As Australia’s Biggest Threat

The latest report delivered by the nation’s spy agency has revealed Australia's biggest domestic threat comes from radicalised anti-vaxxers and freedom protesters, along with radicalised teenagers.

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess said they are monitoring a “distinct increase in radicalisation and specific-issue grievance.’’

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Mr Burgess said the main threats stemmed from some Australians who believed their freedoms were being infringed upon by the government’s approach to vaccinations and lockdowns.

“Obvious examples are the violent incidents at Covid-related protests fuelled by anti-vaccination, anti-lockdown and anti-government agendas,’’ he said.

Delineating the rights of people to have and share opinions, Mr Burgess, said ASIO did not investigate peaceful protests or dissent.

“The vast majority of people who choose not to be vaccinated will not engage in violence in response to vaccine mandates. The vast majority of protesters are not violent extremists, and the vast majority of the protests are not violent. ASIO’s focus is on a small number of angry and alienated Australians,’’

Mr Burgess said those who are willing to support violence are "most accurately described as ideologically motivated violent extremists.’’

The third Annual Threat Assessment delivered in Canberra last night, also drew attention to ASIO's growing surveillance of young children being radicalised online.

Going into "overdrive" throughout Covid lockdowns, Mr Burgess said that more than 50 per cent of their time was taken up monitoring minors.

ASIO has identified “young ringleaders’’ who target younger Australians, exposing them to extreme and violent propaganda.

“Children as young as 13 are now embracing extremism, and this is happening with religiously motivated violent extremism and ideologically motivated violent extremism’’

“As a nation, we need to reflect on why some teenagers are hanging Nazi flags and portraits of the Christchurch killer on their bedroom walls, and why others are sharing beheading videos," he warned.

ASIO's report also identified foreign espionage was a greater threat than terrorism, foreign spies were targeting Australians through apps such as Tinder and Bumble, while cyber-crime had spiraled because of working from home due to the pandemic.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr