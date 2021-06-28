AstraZeneca Available to All Adult Australians

Big changes have been made across our vaccine rollout on Monday night. Any Australian under the age of 60, is now able to request the AstraZeneca jab from their GP.

National cabinet held a crisis meeting overnight with the current Covid outbreaks across the country, sparking calls for vaccines to be increased.

All Australians over the age of 18 will now be able to see their GP and request the AstraZeneca vaccine and discuss the risks of rare blood clotting.

Head of the Covid vaccine task force Lieutenant General John Frewen insists vaccine supply will not be an issue on allowing all adults to request to get a jab.

“We’ve got an adequate supply of Astra Zeneca at the moment. We’re producing Astra Zeneca domestically here in Australia so, I think we’re really in a position now, in the next fortnight or so, you’ll start to see new materials to really encourage people to get out and get vaccinated.”

Infectious disease expert Peter Collignon has told Nine that despite all adults being eligible, the priority should still be on Australian’s over 60.

“If people over the age of 40 want to get vaccinated, and they know about it through their GP and are willing to take the risk, that's fine as well. But the real priority still is people over 60, if they're not already vaccinated, please ring up today and tomorrow and get an appointment as soon as possible."

It's now also mandatory for all aged care workers to be vaccinated, Canberra wants every staff member to have at least one dose by mid-September.

Australia has fully vaccinated 4% of the population compared to 46% in the US and 47% in the UK.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.