At least 15 people have died from the flu in Victoria already this year – and almost 10,000 Victorians have been diagnosed.

Data provided by the State Government reveals almost 9,753 people were diagnosed with influenza between January 1 and May 13.

Only 2,119 people were diagnosed in the same time in 2018.

Of the 15 people have died due to influenza, at least two were children.

