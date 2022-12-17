At Least 21 People Are Dead Following A Landslide In Malaysia On Friday

At least 21 people have died in a massive landslide on an organic farm in Malaysia overnight.

Rescuers have been scouring through the mud overnight to find any potential survivors after slid from a rod around 30 metres above the organic farm.

There were believed to have been 90 people sleeping on the organic farm at the time of the landslide.

There have been 21 confirmed deaths including two people who were found embracing by rescue teams.

Seven others have been hospitalised with dozens more people still missing.

According to authorities, the owners of the campsite did not have a valid licence to operate a camp site on that area of land.

Around 450,000 cubic metres of mud is believed to have engulfed the entire campsite.

The campsite is a popular spot for tourists and their families to stay located not far from theme parks.

Despite the popularity of the location, the campsite has been operating illegally for more than two years.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has promised to provide financial assistance to the families of those who perished in the disaster.

