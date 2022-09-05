At-Risk South Australia Children Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine

Around 5000 vulnerable South Australian children are now eligible for a COVID vaccine.

The state's COVID vaccine program has now expanded to include children aged from six months to four years old, with complex or multiple health conditions, or who are severely immunocompromised.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Adelaide Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Children with cancer, congenital heart disease, chronic lung disease, or a severe disability will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Health Minister Chris Picton.

“I encourage parents who have kids with more acute needs to talk to their GP and see if their child is eligible to keep their families and the community safe.” - Health Minister Chris Picton

Two doses, eight-week apart is currently recommended for children in the under-five age group, with three doses recommended for those who are severely immunocompromised.

To find out where to get the jab in SA visit sahealth.sa.gov.au

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.