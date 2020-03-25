AT THE TABLE | MG Lists The NRL Players He Thinks Could Take ANY Team To The Finals

There may be no NRL games currently being played but that doesn't mean we can't talk about it.

In a new series called "At The Table", MG has listed off the players he thinks could take any team to a finals series.

It's MG, so there's a couple of left-of-field options here - wait til you see where he's placed Craig Bellamy and Cooper Cronk - so have a listen and see if you agree.

Listen below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now. 

18 minutes ago

