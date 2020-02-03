Crowne Plaza Terrigal Hosting Wine Dinner

Join 2019 New Zealand's Winemaker of the Year, Helen Masters for a four course wine dinner, pairing Ata Rangi wines with a Waitangi Day inspired menu. Ata Rangi, meaning 'dawning sky' or 'new beginning', is a small, family-owned yet world renowned Martinborough winery producing organic and sustainable grown wine. At the Ata Rangi Wine Dinner, you'll enjoy Seasalt Restaurant's spectacular beach views along with a carefully curated Waitangi Day 4 course degustation inspired menu whilst learning about the different styles of wines from your host, Helen Masters.

Only $79 per person, bookings are essential.

For more information and to book, click here!

What: Ata Rangi Wine Dinner

When: Saturday 8th February - 6:30pm

Where: Seasalt Restaurant - Crowne Plaza, Pine Tree Lane Terrigal.

