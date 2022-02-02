ATAGI Approves Booster Dose For Older Teenagers

The ATAGI has given the final green light for 16 and 17-year-olds to receive their COVID booster shot, after it was provisionally approved.

Older Australian teens may opt for their third jab just three months after their second.

Jabs may now be administered immediately for the age bracket.

Last week, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) confirmed the safeness and effectiveness of the Pfizer booster for teenagers.

"I am pleased that ATAGI has worked quickly to recommend the booster rollout be extended to 16 and 17 year olds, after the Pfizer COVID-19 booster was approved by the TGA for use in this age group on 28 January 2022," Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

"With the return to school this week, and many of these young people in, or approaching, their final year of schooling the ability to extend the vaccines protection even further will help provide stability and reassurance during this important period of their studies." - Greg Hunt

It comes as regulators in the United States are contemplating providing vaccinations for children under the age of five.

Epidemiologist at Deakin Uni, Professor Catherine Bennett says Australia will look to follow the pathway.

"What we have seen is a good immune response to the vaccines in children, and that will be one of the things they will be looking out now for five to eleven year olds, to see how it's holding up," Prof. Bennett said.

The booster approval for 16s to 17s in Australia adds to a growing list of nations to tick the milestone, including the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom.

