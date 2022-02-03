ATAGI Approves Boosters For Teens - But Do They Really Need Them?

Booster for teenagers are a vital part of our fight against Covid, say experts.

Australia Today’s Natarsha Belling spoke to University of Sydney infectious disease paediatrician Professor Robert Booy about ATAGI’s recommendation adolescents aged 16 and older receive a Covid booster dose. He said the boosters were necessary and safe.

“16 and 17-year-olds behave must more like a 26-to 27 year-olds than a 6-to-7 year-olds. By that I mean, their social behaviours, intimate contact, hugging and kissing, and their risk of a worse outcome. All these things are more common in 16 and 17-year-olds than younger children so getting them a booster makes good sense.”

He said it’s also important for the people closest to them:

“Not only are they protected directly they won’t spread it as much with friends, relatives, and with their vulnerable older relatives,” he explained.

As for whether younger teenagers will also be in line for a booster, that depends on how the virus and our case numbers change.

“Children 12-15 have only recently been vaccinated in the past few months and they will have robust immunity still. After 4-6 months it wane, and it depends what the epidemiology says. If the disease goes away, we don’t need it. If it surges again with a new variant… it comes back into focus,” he said.

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly warned a winter wave of Covid19 and influenza was expected.

Professor Kelly echoed his concerns, saying it was “more than possible” we have a moderate season of flu this winter, with much lower flu vaccination rates and lower natural immunity to Influenza adding to the risk.

“With winter a couple of things happen, we crowd together, we spend more time together indoors so we spread infection better – whether it’s covid or flu. With winter there is a much increased risk for a lot of respiratory viruses.”

Like Covid, the best protection against influenza is vaccination.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage listen to Australia Today every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr