ATAGI Recommends Novavax As Universal Booster

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has approved Novavax as a booster for Australians aged 18-years and over, where an mRNA vaccine is not suitable.

The first protein based Covid vaccine to be provisionally approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), more than 25,000 Australians have already received a first dose of the Novavax Covid vaccine since it was approved.

TGA is currently considering an application for Novavax to be used as the uniformed booster dose following a two-dose course of either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine.

TGA head professor John Skerritt hopes people who have held reservations about the mRNA vaccines would be swayed to roll up their sleeve for the Novovax Covid vaccine.

“The technology on which Novavax is made is an older technology. And I would have had several hundreds of emails from individuals and groups who have said, for whatever reason, we would like to have a protein vaccine,” Professor Skerritt said.

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett said Novavax's 'conventional' vaccine might help those who are reluctant to come forward for an mRNA vaccine.

"The viral protein segment that they're using as a trigger for the immune system is produced in a laboratory," she said.

'Whereas with the other vaccines, it's actually getting our cells to produce the protein and then your immune system sees it and reacts to it."

"(Novavax) is doing that bit of work up front, before it's injected," Professor Bennett encouraged.

Used over decades, protein-based vaccines are used against hepatitis, tetanus, diphtheria and influenza.

The Federal Government has secured 51 million doses of Novavax to compliment Australia's vaccine rollout.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 2,423

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 22 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 690

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 6,479

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 315 / 26

New South Wales

New cases:11, 338

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,035 / 43

Victoria

New cases: 7, 093

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 262 / 33

South Australia

New cases: 2,307

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 104 / 9

Tasmania

New cases: 1,117

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 3

