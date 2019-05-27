Atherton man charged with one count of recording in breach of privacy at lagoon.

Cairns CIB detectives charged a 28-year-old Atherton man on Saturday with one count of recording in breach of privacy.

Police will allege the man was witnessed filming other males in the public toilet facility and change rooms on The Esplanade near the Lagoon.

The matter was reported to police immediately and the man was detained and mobile phone seized.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on June 11.

Police allege approximately 20 videos were located on the man’s mobile phone and police are endeavouring to locate the people who were filmed.

Recordings were filmed between 11.15 am and 2.25 pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote QP1901013277.