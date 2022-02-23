ATO Bust A $42 Million Illicit Tobacco Farm In The Riverina

NSW police have discovered over 250,000 kilograms of illegal tobacco as part of an Australian Taxation Office-led operation in the Riverina.

The operation named ‘Operation Greyhound’ was led by the ATO with assistance from the Murray River Police District’s rural crime team.

The crime team were able to locate 24 acres of illegal tobacco crops growing in the village of Koraleigh.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police seized a number of items including a water pump and picking machine and destroyed the crops which had an estimated value of $42 million.

Acting ATO Assistant Commissioner Megan Croaker told The Area News the tobacco farm was clearly part of a well “organised operation”.

Ms Croaker said the quick shut down of the elaborate operation accurately reflects the ATO’s commitment to shutting down criminal organisations behind the illegal growth and distribution of tobacco.

"Organised criminals view the illicit tobacco trade as low-risk and high-reward, but this simply isn't the case," she said.

"This result showcases the impact of our operations in stopping criminals in their tracks.

"The ATO is primarily focused on targeting the source of the illicit tobacco supply.

"By stopping illicit tobacco from going from crop to shop, it creates a level playing field for small businesses."

The penalty for growing, selling or possessing illegal tobacco is up to 10 years prison time or a fine of up to $330,000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.