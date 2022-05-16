ATO To Focus On Crypto, Shares And Rental Property Income This Tax Time

Crypto, property and share capital gains will be the main focus of the ATO this tax time.

The Australian Tax Office has announced four key focus areas this year: record keeping, work-related expenses, rental property incomes and deductions and capital gains from crypto assets, property and shares.

The key to a seamless tax time is record keeping he explained:

“We know there is still some weeks left until tax time, but if you start organising the income and deductions records you’ve kept throughout the year, this will guarantee you a smoother tax time and ensure you claim the deductions you are entitled to.”

He said as many people have returned to office work, or now have a hybrid model, he expects that to be reflected in tax deductions.

“Some people have changed to a hybrid working environment since the start of the pandemic, which saw one in three Aussies claiming working from home expenses in their tax return last year. If you have continued to work from home, we would expect to see a corresponding reduction in car, clothing and other work-related expenses such as parking and tolls” said Mr Loh.

For those who are unsure what they can claim, it’s worth coming back to the basics, he said,

"It’s important you rethink your claims and ensure you can satisfy the 3 golden rules” Mr Loh said.

You must have spent the money yourself and weren’t reimbursed. If the expense is for a mix of income-producing and private use, you can only claim the portion that relates to producing income. You must have a record to prove it.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. The latest news, the best podcasts and all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

