Attempted armed robber flees empty-handed from a Southport petrol station

A man has fled empty handed after an attempted armed robbery at a Southport petrol station.

Police have released vision of a man who entered the petrol station on Ferry Road around 8pm on Friday, June 21.

He allegedly produced a knife and demanded cigarettes from the female attendant.

She refused and activated the alarm, forcing him to flee on foot.

Luckily the 42 year-old woman wasn't injured.

The man's thought to be aged in his early 20's, Caucaisan, with dark eyes, dark hair and small a moustache.

He was last seen wearing an abstract geometric print black and white hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.