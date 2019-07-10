Attention Comedy Lovers: Tom Gleeson Is Coming To Town!

Central Queensland... brace yourselves... Tom Gleeson is coming!!

Roll out the red carpet because the Gold Loggie winner will be ducking into Rocky for one night only!

The host of Hard Quiz and The Weekly will have you in stitches as he hits us with his tastefully savage stand-up from 8.30PM until 9.30PM on Thursday, July 25th. Otherwise, if you're hoping to grab a quick bite before the show, pop in before 8.30PM for a quick dinner and drinks.

This will all be going down at the Great Western in Rockhampton for only $52 per person. Banksy and Pinky will have a few double passes to hand out in the lead up to the show so if you're hoping to score yourself a couple of free passes, tune into the show from 6AM to win!

Keen for the best belly laugh you've had in years? Then follow the link to the website for tickets and more information!