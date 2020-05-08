Attention Rock Fans: The Living End Are The Next Act To Play On Coopers' Live, Loud And Local

Aussie rock legends, The Living End, have recently been announced as the next act to play on the new live streamed event series 'Live, Loud and Local.'

Live, Loud and Local is an initiative to keep the spirit of the pub rolling, even when their doors are shut.

It's bringing everything we love about the pub, straight to us at home.

Saturday 8th May will see 'The Bandroom' open it's doors where The Living End will be giving a performance, supported by a local act that is yet to be announced.

You can find all the information on the event and how to live stream it here.

Get ready to rock on!

