Attention Simpsons Fans! You Can Now Play Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge Online!

So, I know there's been a whole lot of gaming-related news happening (like the reveal of the super sexy PS5), but we believe we have something even more important to announce.

Simpsons fans, brace yourselves because Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge is now a real thing and it is completely free of charge to play online.

Let me give you a little refresher! In season seven, episode 11 of The Simpsons, Bart receives this game, instead of what he actually requested, which was the fighting game Bonestorm and naturally, a golfing simulation is every 10 year-old's worst nightmare.

Just in case you still have no idea what I'm talking about, please refer to the delightfully mundane clip below...

The game was created by Aaron Demeter and is completely legit, right down to the same audio clips from the OG episode and its bloody hilarious.

Not only can you play this nostalgic game online for free, but you can also download it onto a hand held device, so you can play anywhere, anytime.

Now, this is also technically free, but the download does give you an option to name your price in the form of a donation. You CAN put zero dollars, but if you're hoping to see any more exclusive releases such as this one, it's probably within your best interests to drop them a dollar or two!

Follow the link to check it out for yourself.

Happy putting people!

Catch up on the latest 'Pub Talk' below...