What's On In August : Broome’s Most Comprehensive Event Guide

Goose Club

Head to the Goose Club at The Roey every Saturday from 10am and drink for a good cause! There will be a raffle at 2pm for charity with huge prizes to be won. There will also be free pizza, skimpy barmaids and jag the joker!

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Perfect Pearls - An Evening of Australian Pearling Songs

Join musician and academic Karl Neuenfeldt as he shares songs and stories from Australia’s Pearl Frontier. Performing and playing recordings from his curated album of pearling songs, ‘Perfect Pearls’, he will also speak about the common themes of longing and belonging, love and loss associated with the pearling industry.

Date: Saturday, August 1

Time: 5pm-7:30pm

Location: Broome Historical Museum: 67 Robinson Street

The Flaming Galahs Great Australian Songbook

See Monty’s brand new show celebrating the music of Australia from hundreds of years ago to current hits! Monty Cotton and friends will take us for a fun ride along a cracking Australian musical timeline with classics from Banjo Paterson, Slim Dusty, Hunters and Collectors, INXS, John Williamson, Vance Joy, and more!

Date: Saturday, August 1

Time: 8pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

2000's Party at The Roey

The Roey takes you back to the 2000's, expect hits from everyone from Britney to Green Day. Featuring live tunes from Perth band, Jetpack, PLUS all the pop classics DJ'd throughout the evening.

Date: Sunday, August 2

Time: 4pm-7pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Chinatown Ladies Night

The hugely popular Ladies Night is back on in Chinatown! Pop on your best frock, it's time to socialise again.

Date: Friday, August 7

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Chinatown Broome

Broome Speedway: Round 3

Get ya backside trackside and enjoy round 3 of the Speedway! There is a full bar and canteen so you can be stocked up and ready to watch all the thrills! It all kicks off from 4:30pm.

Come and see all the thrills and spills. You won’t be disappointed.

Date: Saturday, August 8 & Saturday, August 22

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Broome Speedway: 2 Wattle Drive, Broome

Josh J at The Roey

Fremantle singer & songwriter, Josh Johnstone, will be performing in Broome throughout August. Expect to hear your all your old favourite classic hits, plus a selection of Josh's tunes. Head to www.joshjohnstone.com for more info.

Date: Saturday, August 8

Time: 7pm-10pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

Broome North Fishing Competition

Get around the Broome North Fishing Club comps: RecFish Thready Kick Off Comp, Mud Crap Comp & 2 Day Dive Comp!

Date: Sunday, August 2 | Dive Comp: Saturday, August 15 & Sunday, August 16

Location: Broome North Fishing Club

Cygnet Bay Pearls and Moontide Distillery Ladies Night

Cygnet Bay Pearls and Moontide Distillery will partner up to show their beautiful pearls and jewellery while you taste their White Pearl Gin!

Date: Friday, August 7

Time: 4:30pm-10pm

Location: Moontide Distillery: 17 Gwendoline Crossing

Comedy Hypnotist Matt Hale's Feelgood Factory

Real Hypnosis, Real Fun! The international sellout award nominated hit finally brings his hilarious hypno suggestions to Broome to leave you feeling fantastic - on stage or in audience (you choose!).

With his own modern brand of hypno laughs (NO swinging watches & 100% chicken free!), Matt hypnotises volunteers with hilarious (but tasteful!) consequences as their imaginations work overtime! This is a family-friendly event with food trucks available.

Date: Friday, August 21

Time: 6pm-10pm

Location: Broome Civic Centre: 27 Weld Street

Harvey Norman Cause 4 Paws

Cause 4 Paws is a family-friendly event filled with live music, door prizes, raffles and auctions to suit all budgets.SAFE Broome relies solely on donations and on average re-homes an animal every day. This doesn't come cheap with each animal being vet checked before they head to their foster home and often continued care before they are re-homed. There will be over $15,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Children under 16 are free.

Date: Saturday, August 22

Time: 3:30pm-10pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

The Sapphires

The Sapphires is one of Australia’s best-loved stories. This multiple award-winning musical play, that inspired the film, is coming to the Broome Civic centre stage for the first time. There will be a food fan & full bar.

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 3:30pm-10pm

Location: The Roey: Corner Napier & Dampier Terrace, Broome

