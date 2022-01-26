Aus Open Crowds Increased As Victoria's Hospitalisation Numbers Plateau

As Victoria's Health Department reported 35 COVID-related deaths as of 8pm Tuesday, new changes have been made to crowd capacity at the tennis.

Australian Open crowds were limited to 50% sales pre-tournament. Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton increased that number to 65% ahead of the finals weekend.

Martin Pakula, Minister for Sport and Major Events confirmed the development on Twitter.

The change is not necessarily related to case numbers, but due to ticket sales for the final few days already surpassing 50% before the original announcement.

Daily hospitalisation numbers continue to linger around the 1,000 mark.

The state's COVID commander Jeroen Weimar said the booster rates are encouraging, but has asked Victorians for more "urgency" to help reduce hospitalisation statistics and the pressure on the health system.

"We're getting there but we'd like to see a little more pace and urgency," he said.