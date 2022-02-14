Aus Post Open Breakthrough Role, Set To Appoint Chief Mental Health Officer

Australia Post have opened up a breakthrough role, becoming the first major enterprise to appoint a Chief Mental Health officer.

The CMH officer will be tasked with supporting the wellbeing of more than 60,000 in the freight delivery workforce.

A key focus will include boosting psychological health and outlining a program for all industry workers.

Paul Graham, CEO and managing director, said opening the role is a major step forward in assisting Australia Post's diverse workplace.

“We have the opportunity to apply learnings across a large and diverse workforce and understand what will be effective in supporting our people and driving a culture of change when it comes to mental health. We will then be able to share those learnings to help the broader community,” Graham said.

In 2021, Australia Post was recognised for various mental health initiatives, while building a partnership with Beyond Blue foundation.

With the connection, Beyond Blue's mental health cues reached more than 6 million Australians, encouraging people to support their own wellbeing and those around them.

The government business enterprise for postal services will continue to establish new programs and initiatives to encourage both workers and customers to improve their mental wellbeing.

