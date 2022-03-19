AUSLAN To Be Included In The NSW School Curriculum

For the first time in NSW, Australian sign language (Auslan) will be included in the school curriculum program from 2023.

Auslan will be taught as an additional language option as a School Developed Board Endorsed Course, allowing each school to design their own course.

According to a review and feedback of the proposed introduction, studies will be measured by five key outcomes.

"1. Interacting in Auslan, 2. Understanding texts in Auslan, 3. Creating texts in Auslan 4. Mediating meaning between languages, 5. Understanding the role of language, culture and identity."

Students will have the opportunity to learn sign language from Kindergarten through to Year 10, however it will not be mandated across programs.

Auslan has been utilised as part of Victoria's VCE curriculum since 1994, and taught in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia schools.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said it's a major step forward for inclusion for the younger generation.

"Auslan is a great national language, one that we should be proud of and encouraging in our schools," she said.

"We've got more than 30 languages that are available for students to study … but one really obvious omission was Auslan."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.