Ausmusic T-Shirt Day Returns November 19!

Backed by some of Aussie music’s biggest names including Paul Kelly, Jon Stevens, Powderfinger, Lime Cordiale and Neil Finn. We celebrate everything Ausmusic on the annual day of fun and awareness raising urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis due to the devastating impacts of COVID-19 or an issue that prevents them from working.

Over the past 18 months, Support Act has committed $22.8m in the form of 10,000 crisis relief grants to music and live performing arts workers in need, and provided mental health and wellbeing support to many thousands more through its mental health programs and Wellbeing Helpline. But with lockdowns and restrictions still in place, more support is needed.

A record number of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day ambassadors have put their names behind this year’s campaign including Amity Affliction, Amy Shark, The OG Wiggles, The Teskey Brothers and Travis Collins amongst hundreds of other artists championing the day through social media.

Music lovers around Australia can support the campaign in one of three simple ways:

1. Buy an Ausmusic T-Shirt

2. Fundraise in a team with work/school/mates/family

3. Donate to Support Act

Participants are asked to share their Ausmusic T-Shirt love by posting on their favourite social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging Support Act, Triple M and ARIA

More fantastic Aussie artists have created this year’s range of limited edition Premium T-Shirts including Keith Urban, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Lime Cordiale, Paul Kelly, Powderfinger, Spacey Jane, Tame Impala, and honorary Australian, Ed Sheeran, with 100 percent of net proceeds going to Support Act.

For further information on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day including information about how to set up a team to fundraise, buy an Ausmusic t-shirt and ways to donate, click here

For further information on Support Act and its services, including crisis relief, mental health resources and programs, visit supportact.org.au. For the Wellbeing Helpline, call 1800 959 500.

