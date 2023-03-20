Aussie Actor Identified As Drowning Victim At Fremantle Beach

An Australian actor has been identified as the victim of a tragic snorkelling accident at a popular WA beach on Thursday.

McLeoud’s Daughters actor Peter Hardy has died after drowning at Fremantle’s South beach on Thursday.

The 66-year-old is the second person to drown at the beach in under a week.

The second man was found around 50 metres off-shore by a marine rescue vessel.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the man before he was officially declared dead at the Sardine Jetty.

An official investigation into both drownings has been established.

Hardy was known for his role as Phil Rakich in McLeod’s Daughters and Detective Cooney on 2,000’s movie Chopper.

The actor was believed to have been visiting from London at the time of his death.

