Aussie Actor Murray Bartlett Wins Best Supporting Actor At 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards have just wrapped up in Los Angeles, delivering some incredible winners including an Aussie!

Australian actor Murray Bartlett has won his first-ever Emmy award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Armond in The White Lotus.

The 51-year-old took out the gong at the 74th Primetime awards betting the likes of Jake Lacy, Will Poulter, Seth Rogen, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg and Steve Zahn.

While Succession, which was nominated for 25 Emmys and stars Australian actress Sarah Snook, was crowned this year’s Outstanding Drama Series.

Meanwhile, here are all the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Succession (HBO)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Zendaya (Euphoria)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Ted Lasso (Apple)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR ANTHOLOGY

WINNER: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

WINNER: Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

WINNER: Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

WINNER: Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

WINNER: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

WINNER: RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.