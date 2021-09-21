Aussie Airlines Announce $20 Flights From VIC To NSW

Jetstar and Qantas are backing the government's goal to open borders by the time Victoria and NSW reach 80 percent double dose by announcing a massive sale on flights.

The airlines have launched flights between NSW and VIC with flights from Melbourne to Sydney, Newcastle and Byron Bay and from Avalon to Sydney.

The 24-hour flash sale will feature flights as cheap as $20 one-way.

The decision to launch a flash-sale of flights between Covid-19 riddled NSW and VIC comes as Victoria reveal their roadmap out of the pandemic which involves opening the borders at 80 percent fully vaccinated.

The plans to ease border restrictions for fully vaccinated people are predicted to come into play from November 5th, 2021.

The airline's five-day sale will include fares from $99 between Sydney and Melbourne along with cheaper fares on flights to six regional locations.

Both sales are expected to launch from 5PM AEST today.

