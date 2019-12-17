Aussie Bloke Claims He Cooked Roast Pork In His Datsun Sunny During Scorching Hot Day

An Aussie bloke has taken to Facebook claiming he cooked a roast pork in his Red Datsun Sunny during a scorching Friday, last week.

Stu Pengelly, from Perth, reckons he (slow)cooked a 1.5kg piece of pork in his car for 10-hours.

IMAGE - Stu Pengelly/Facebook

The mercury in Perth tipped 39 degrees on Friday, but inside the Datsun the temperature reached a staggering 81 degrees Celsius at 1pm.

IMAGE - Stu Pengelly/Facebook

And apparently, according to Stu, the car could've reached even higher temperatures if it wasn't for the big rust hole in the roof.

CRAZY!