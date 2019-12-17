Aussie Bloke Claims He Cooked Roast Pork In His Datsun Sunny During Scorching Hot Day

(slow)Cooked in 10hours

Article heading image for Aussie Bloke Claims He Cooked Roast Pork In His Datsun Sunny During Scorching Hot Day

FACEBOOK/SCREENSHOT

An Aussie bloke has taken to Facebook claiming he cooked a roast pork in his Red Datsun Sunny during a scorching Friday, last week. 

Stu Pengelly, from Perth, reckons he (slow)cooked a 1.5kg piece of pork in his car for 10-hours. 

IMAGE - Stu Pengelly/Facebook

The mercury in Perth tipped 39 degrees on Friday, but inside the Datsun the temperature reached a staggering 81 degrees Celsius at 1pm. 

IMAGE - Stu Pengelly/Facebook

And apparently, according to Stu, the car could've reached even higher temperatures if it wasn't for the big rust hole in the roof.

CRAZY! 

Post

6 hours ago

Heatwave
Car
Food
Listen Live!
Heatwave
Car
Food
Heatwave
Car
Food
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs