Aussie Bloke Gets Paid $10,000 To Crash People's Funerals And Spill Their Secrets During The Eulogy

In proof that "finding your niche" can pay off in spades, one bloke from Queensland is making a whole bunch of cash from gatecrashing people's funerals and revealing their deepest, darkest secrets.

Bill Edgar stumbled into his booming business in January of 2018, when his 79-year-old boss, who was terminally ill, organised for Edgar to stand up and read something out during his own eulogy.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Edgar's boss handed him an envelope with special instructions inside, telling him: "Bill, you have more front than Myers. I want you to interrupt my funeral."

Waiting until the late man's best friend stood up to deliver his eulogy, Edgar then opened the envelope and started calling out a list of names.

"Can you please stand up - can you f*ck off. I haven't seen you in 30 years," Edgar read out. "Why are you here. F*ck you."

Edgar then turned to his boss' best friend, saying: "I know you were trying to screw my wife."

The interruption prompted about half of the 88-strong congregation to abruptly walk on, says Edgar, and has kick-started a brand new career in "coffin confessions".

"We never know who's going to turn up to our funeral, it's all arranged by other people, so this was his way of saying, basically, see you later," Edgar said on Good Morning Britain this week.

"Funerals are all about paying their respects but nobody's actually respecting the dead."

It's not all salacious rumour, though.

"It's not all about criticising or abusing anybody, there's some loving messages as well," Edgar continued.

"Some of the confessions I've done have been quite beautiful. No-one wants to leave their life partner or die, we all fear it at the end.

"They don't want to say it then and there, they can say it when they're gone."

But if you're keen to line Edgar's services up for yourself, be warned; prices can run up to $10,000 per funeral.

