Aussie Bloke Spreading Christmas Cheer With His Speed Camera Warning Sign
Plus a beer or two
Instagram/ ShitAdelaide
The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by standing on the side of the road with a sign warning drivers about an upcoming mobile speed camera.
So say (some of) the residents of Mawson Lakes, in North Adelaide, after spotting a bloke giving them the thumbs up as he notified them of a speed trap ahead.
A photo shared to the Shit Adelaide Instagram page captured the extremely Australian moment, with what looks like a couple of tinnies and a bottle of Corona in the background.
Understandably, reactions have been mixed - but for every naysaying comment, there has been plenty of support for the faceless vigilante.
"Guy deserves a beer," one of the hundreds of comments reads, while a second acknowledged his makeshift bar: "Good to see he is staying hydrated."
Another suggested we "give him a cape".
While we can appreciate the gag, we're definitely not condoning speeding in any way - particularly after South Australia's road toll as "particularly shocking" this year.
Police Minister Corey Wingard said: "As we head into the holiday period, I want to issue a personal plea to South Australia: Please stay safe, don't make stupid choices, don't rush and don't become distracted."
