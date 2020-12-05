Aussie Bloke Successfully Completes “Life Mission” Of Eating 100 Zinger Boxes In 100 Days

One Aussie has successfully completed a goal any Aussie blokes can only strive for and that’s eating 100 KFC Zinger boxes, in 100 days.

A hero to some, a god to many, Seamus Murphy documented his journey on TikTok where he gained nearly 30,000 followers.

But it wasn’t JUST about the zinger burger, three wicked wings, chips, can of drink plus potato and gravy, in fact the Victorian used his platform to raise money for Movember and Men’s Mental Health after two of his mates took their own lives earlier this year.

“I thought it’s really important to let blokes know there is support out there,” he told 7 News.

“It could be one bloke who sends one message which could really help.

“You can come to your mates.

“They won’t think less of you.

“If you do come forward with these issues, people will respect you more.

“They sort of as see you as a closer friend, if you talk about these things.”

Even though Movember is over you can still donate here.