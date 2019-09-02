Aussie Bloke Under Investigation After Apparently Going Fishing From A Drone, VB In Hand

The Aussie bloke who has gone viral for appearing to go fishing from a chair carried by a drone is under investigation by the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority, according to reports.

Footage uploaded to the UAV Me Facebook page earlier this month showed a man sitting in a deck chair - with a VB in the cup holder and a fishing rod in hand - being lifted up and out over the Upper Coliban Reservoir in central Victoria.

He's since been identified as Sam Foreman, with NZ Herald reporting that the drone he was carried by was created by electrician Tim French.

The latter is refusing to comment while the investigation is ongoing.

Ross Anderson, a drone expert, told the ABC: "For the person on the chair, the risk could be computer errors where the aircraft flies away, could be motor failures where the aircraft ends up in an uncontrollable state.

"Best case scenario is the battery sets die and it plonks straight into the water."

