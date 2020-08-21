Aussie Blokes Find Two Gold Nuggets Worth $350,000 In Regional Victoria

Three Aussie blokes have had a pretty decent pay day after finding two gold nuggets worth $350,000 in Tarnagulla, Victoria.

The Bendigo men, Ethan West, Paul West and Brent Shannon, are part of the Discovery Channel's TV show, Aussie Gold Hunters.

The Poseidon Crew used a digger and large metal detectors to find the gold nuggets and hit the jackpot.

They've been looking for something like this for years and finally, they dug up some decent gold! But, it's not all about the money, says Brent.

"When you find a large piece, you don't automatically get excited in the first instance of seeing a big lump of gold, it's not instantly joyous, it's more a sense of accomplishment and history. The monetary side comes in last," Brent said.

It was a bit different for Ethan who said, "My reaction is bit different to Brent. He is like a child in candy shop. I see the prospect of making a lot of money. When you see the size of the nugget and start working out what it's worth, that's pure relief.

"I'm always excited to see it and hold it. That part is exciting, holding a gold nugget the size of a baseball is a surreal feeling," Ethan said.

How's that! Get your metal detectors ready!

