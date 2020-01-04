Aussie Comedian Celeste Barber Has Raised Over $7 Million For NSW's Rural Fire Services

A fundraiser kickstarted by Aussie comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $7 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund in little over a day.

The Facebook fundraiser, which was started on Friday, has far and away exceeded any of the goals originally set.

The page reached $2.5 million in donations of Saturday morning and continued to explode across the day, reaching $7.5 million by 5:30 pm Eastern time.

It dwarfs the $2 million raised on New Year's Eve and will all go to help the firefighters combat what is touted as the worst bushfire season on record.

"This is out of control! You are all out of control. My love and appreciation for you all is out of control," Barber wrote on Saturday.

"Unfortunately today the fires are due to get even more out of control.

"Thank you."