Aussie Drug Dealer Follows In Footsteps Of Other Small Businesses, Will Donate 10 Per Cent Of Profits This Weekend

It was just hours ago that WA mining billionaire Andrew Forrest announced a $70 million donation towards bushfire recovery, saying: "Through the smoke there will be hope".

And now an Australian drug dealer is proving his point, yet again, by announcing their intention to donate a percentage of their weekend profits to the disaster relief.

A screenshot of the text, which was sent to and posted by Brown Cardigan, also shows the sender pleading with everyone to help out in any way they can.

"We will be donating 10% of all purchases this weekend to the bushfires... as alot of my family have affected," the text says. "Not a joke. Actually being legit thank you all.

"Hopefully you guys can also donate would mean alot thank you."

According to Pedestrian, it's not the only text of its kind to be doing the rounds this week so it seems like Australia really is digging deep to help out those most in need.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.