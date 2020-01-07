Aussie Farmers Co-Founder Brian Egan Passes Away Aged 76

Brian Egan, co-founder of Aussie Helpers, has passed away aged 76.

Mr Egan was a friend to many in the bush, driving thousands of kilometres to be there for those doing it tough.

In a statement from his family, they said, "Brian dedicated his life to helping others and, with his wife Nerida, founded rural charity Aussie Helpers in 2002, providing support to thousands of farming families doing it tough on the land".

In an interview in 2018, Mr Egan told Moffee on Triple M the reasons why he does what he can to help others.

"I've conditioned my brain not to worry about anything. I went through my horrors in war, and suffer from post traumatic stress and this is my way of dealing with it", Mr Egan told Moffee.

Awarded Queensland Senior Australian of the Year in 2008, Brian Egan was a gentleman who was widely respected and admired throughout the Australian farming community and will be missed by those who were touched by his generosity and kindness.

Brian Egan is survived by his wife Nerida and daughters Natasha, Samantha, Kelly and Victoria.