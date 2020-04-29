Aussie Game Developers Make Epic Seinfeld Game And, Yada Yada Yada

Quite frankly, we're surprised it's taken this long, but finally, someone has answered every Seinfeld fan's prayer and made a game about the show about nothing.

The developers, Ivan Dixon and Jacob Janerka, are reportedly from Melbourne and have designed this game as a "choose your own adventure" type scenario.

They've reportedly written up a premise for "chapter one" of the game and with that in mind, are attempting to get in touch with the co-creators of the classic comedy, Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, to bring this bad boy to life.

We have everything crossed it will happen. Because, you know, Seinfeld!

Earlier this year, George Costanza himself, Jason Alexander, joined Kennedy Molloy to reminisce on everyone's favourite show about bugger all.

We'll keep our eyes and ears peeled as to whether this becomes a reality.

More info at the game's website, seinfeldgame.com

