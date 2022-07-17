Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Wins The Open Championship In Extraordinary Final Round

Australian golfer Cameron Smith has taken out the 150th British Open Championship.

In one of the greatest comebacks, Smith produced five birdies in a row then birdied the final hole to win by a single shot.

Smith shot a final-round 8-under 64 to surge to the top of the leaderboard, winning The Open by one shot from American Cameron Green.

“I was basically just trying to get it somewhere on the green,” Smith said. “The putts were just falling for me, and I felt really comfortable. I just needed to get inside 12 or 15 feet, and I thought I was going to hole it. It was a good spot to be in.”

Struggling to find the words to describe the moment, the 28-year-old world no.6, said it was a career highlight.

“To win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career,” he said

“To do it around St Andrews, I think is just unbelievable. This place is so cool. I love the golf course. I love the town. “

His final score 20-under par matched the lowest total in any golf championship, breaking Tiger Woods’ record at St Andrews.

“I’ve definitely kicked myself a couple of times over the past few years. To do it the way I did today was pretty cool to be back and really apply pressure, keep holing putts. It was awesome,” he said.

The fifth Australian to win The Open, Smith joins the ranks of Peter Thompson, Kel Nagle, Greg Norman and Ian Baker-Finch.

Smith dedicated his magnificent triumph to his Australian fans – “This one’s for Oz,” he said.

