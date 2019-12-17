Aussie Health Experts Reckon You Shouldn't Consume More Than 10 Standard Drinks Per Week

Health experts have warned Australians they should be consuming no more than 10 standard drinks per week.

The latest health recommendations were released on Monday, by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), which suggested Aussies cut down their consumption of alcohol to two or less standard drinks per day, if you plan to drink every day.

If you plan to not drink every day it's recommended to have no more than four standard drinks.

While NHMRC chief executive, Anne Kelso insisted they aren't telling Australians "how much to drink," they are hoping we make informed decisions on the consumption of alcohol.

"We’re providing advice about the health risks from drinking alcohol so that we can all make informed decisions in our daily lives – for ourselves and for our children," Anne Kelso said.

"It’s 10 years since our last review of the guidelines and we now know more about the effects of alcohol. We know that alcohol continues to have significant direct health consequences for many Australians."

According to Kelso, across 2016/17 more than 70,000 people were admitted to hospital due to alcohol related problems.

"In 2017 there were more than 4,000 alcohol-related deaths in Australia, and across 2016/17 more than 70,000 hospital admissions," she added.

"Alcohol is linked to more than 60 medical conditions, particularly numerous cancers. So, we all need to consider the risks when we decide how much to drink."