Aussie Icon Shannon Noll Joins Girl Group Southbound For New Single

As if 2020 wasn't already full of surprises, Shannon Noll has joined a girl group.

Nollsie has joined all female, country super-band Southbound for their brand new single 'Find Our Way', an uplifting anthem playing on Triple M Country now.

Find Our Way was co-written by Nollsie who's been a fan of the band for a while saying: “Southbound are such an incredibly talented group of young women who I’ve been following for a while."

Southbound is co-fronted by two of Australia's most highly regarded female country artists Missy Lancaster and Rachael Fahim. As solo artists, they collectively boast three Australian Country #1 singles, multiple CMC Music Award and Golden Guitar nominations, plus more than 11 million streams across the globe.

