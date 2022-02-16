Aussie Jai Opetaia To Compete For IBF Title In Gold Coast

Undefeated Australian Jai Opetaia will vy for the cruiserweight title in Gold Coast this May, challenging current IBF champ Mairis Briedis.

The bout will be hosted in Carrara at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre, and was initially set for April 6.

The fight was officially locked in at a press conference on Wednesday, but will pushed back by three or four weeks.

The 37-year-old Briedis recently became infected with COVID, delaying the April schedule.

Opetaia continues to make waves in the sport, currently holding a record of 20 wins and 0 losses, working his way up to challenge the dominant Briedis. Out of those wins, 16 have resulted in knock-out finishes.

The Latvian-born champion previously hinted at a mega-money fight against influencer Jake Paul - which has since been dismissed.

Briedis holds a record of 28-1 in his professional career.

“I feel much more confident in my abilities and I feel like I’m 25,” Briedis said.

“I’ll come to Australia to show my best.”

The Australian-Samoan challenger has built his resume by predominantly versing local fighters, and now has the opportunity for his biggest bout to date.

