Aussie Mum Left Horrified By X-Rated Discovery On Her Son's Dinosaur Balloon!

A mum has been left horrified while setting up balloons for her son's dinosaur-themed 4th birthday, after the dinosaur balloon showed obvious male genitalia.

The woman took to the Mums Who Facebook page, sharing a bunch of photos of the X-rated dinosaur ballon.

The balloon pack is $5.50 from Kmart and is labelled as a Foil Dinosaur Balloon Pack. But what really got her was that the nozzle you blow air into was right in the private area.

She obviously had a sense of humour, she wrote, "When you realise you were blowing it in more than one way".

Kmart are yet to comment.

Want more funny stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here:

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.