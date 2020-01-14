Aussie Parents' Classic Stitch-Up: They Left The Kids At Home And Took The Modem For A Day Out

Well played!

Article heading image for Aussie Parents' Classic Stitch-Up: They Left The Kids At Home And Took The Modem For A Day Out

In one of the great parenting stitch-ups, a couple have left their "unappreciative kids" at home and taken their modem out on an adventure.

We're not even joking. Here's the proof.

Post

The beauty of it is the sheer relatability of the issue at hand. Something every parent can no doubt relate to (the amount of shares on their post is testament to that).

The mind boggles too when you think about what the "unappreciative kids" would have done at home without said modem to rely on for their entertainment.

We can't say anything else but well played parents. Well played! 👏

Written by: @dantheinternut

