Aussie Rock Legends Powderfinger Might Be Planning Something Big

It's been around a decade since we've heard from Aussie rock legends, Powderfinger, playing their final show at Riverstage in their home town in 2010.

However, fans have now entered speculation mode after a social media post made on the bands Facebook page.

They changed their cover image and shared a link for people to sign up for updates.

Fans are speculating a reunion, but unfortunately nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

We'll keep our fingers crossed and our ears open that something might be in the works!

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Catch up on the Best Of Triple M Rock:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.