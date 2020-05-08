Aussie Rock Legends Powderfinger Might Be Planning Something Big

It's been around a decade since we've heard from Aussie rock legends, Powderfinger, playing their final show at Riverstage in their home town in 2010.

However, fans have now entered speculation mode after a social media post made on the bands Facebook page.

They changed their cover image and shared a link for people to sign up for updates.

Fans are speculating a reunion, but unfortunately nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

We'll keep our fingers crossed and our ears open that something might be in the works!

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.