Aussie Rock Legends Powderfinger Might Be Planning Something Big

What could it be?

Article heading image for Aussie Rock Legends Powderfinger Might Be Planning Something Big

It's been around a decade since we've heard from Aussie rock legends, Powderfinger, playing their final show at Riverstage in their home town in 2010. 

However, fans have now entered speculation mode after a social media post made on the bands Facebook page. 

They changed their cover image and shared a link for people to sign up for updates. 

Fans are speculating a reunion, but unfortunately nothing has been confirmed as of yet. 

We'll keep our fingers crossed and our ears open that something might be in the works! 

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Taylah Gray

8 May 2020

Article by:

Taylah Gray

music
band
aussie
Listen Live!
music
band
aussie
music
band
aussie
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs