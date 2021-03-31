Aussie Rocks Dominates 2021 APRA Music Award Nominees

After the year we've had we're looking for every opportunity to celebrate local music and the 2021 APRA Music Awards have done just that.

The awards shining the light on song writing proves we have good taste, with rock legends Cold Chisel, INXS and Midnight Oil getting nominated and Aussie favourites The Teskey Brothers, Tame Impala, DMA'S, The Rubens, Dean Lewis and Amy Shark all being nominated, along with heaps more great Aussie talent.

The biggest gong of the night is the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year with Rob Hirst, Bunna Lawrie and Gadigal poet Joel Davison representing rock for Gadigal Land.



Catch our APRA Awards round up:









See the full list for Song of the Year:

Title: Carry You

Artist: Missy Higgins

Writer: Tim Minchin

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Everybody Rise

Artist: Amy Shark

Writers: Amy Shark / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Gadigal Land

Artist: Midnight Oil ft Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie

Writers: Joel Davison / Rob Hirst* / Bunna Lawrie^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing

Title: Lost In Yesterday

Artist: Tame Impala

Writer: Kevin Parker

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Standing With You

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / Jamie Hartman* / Greg Holden^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music obo Reservoir* / Warner Chappell Music

Check out the full list of nominees: www.apraamcos.com.au



Hear the best Aussie on Triple M Aussie with Matty O, weeknights from 10pm on the Triple M network.



For the latest Triple M Aussie News:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!