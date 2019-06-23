Aussie Salvage Squad Needs You

South West's own Aussie Salvage Squad are a couple months away from filming season 2 for the hit 7mate and Discovery Channel tv show and they need your help.









The team are looking for any of your impossible jobs that you may have. Things that you thought couldn't be done in the world of salvage and excavating.

Aussie Salvage Squad traveled to the Whitsundays in the last season and salvaged boats that had become wrecked after a cyclone. So there really is no job too big for the crew.







If you have an impossible job for the team contact shannon@fredbird.com.au or call 02 9818 1855