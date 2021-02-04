Aussie Songwriting Royalty Finally Get Nominated For An APRA Song Of The Year Gong

APRA AMCOS, the Australian regulators responsible for copyright distribution for our Aussie artists, have announced the shortlist for its 2020 Song of the Year, and amazing, after all this time, Australia songwriting royalty have reportedly been recognised with their debut nominations.

Not only has Midnight Oil's legendary drummer received his first nod, for his contribution (alongside Bunna Lawrie and Joel Davison) to Gadigal Land, but INXS's very own hit machine, Andrew Farriss and the late Michael Hutchence, have received their debut nomination for, ironically enough, their contribution as a sample on Dua Lipa's Break My Heart.

We don't expect Triple M rockers to know much about Ms Lipa, but her massive single samples INXS's biggest ever hit, Need You Tonight.



If this all wasn't enough, yet ANOTHER Aussie legend is getting her first nomination. Kylie Minogue is up for her song Say Something.

The competition for the gong is set to be fierce though, with Tame Impala featuring three times in the nominations. Other nominations include Cold Chisel, Amy Shark and rockers Polaris.

The shortlist is cut down to just 5 final nominees in March, with the winner to be announced at the 2021 APRA Music Awards in late April.

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Bad Child – Tones & I

Booster Seat – Spacey Jane

Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

Carry You – Missy Higgins

Everybody Rise – Amy Shark

Gadigal Land – Midnight Oil feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie

Getting The Band Back Together – Cold Chisel

Ghosteen – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

If I Never Say A Word – Matt Corby

I’ll Take Lonely Tonight – Tim Minchin

I’m Good? – Hilltop Hoods

Is It True – Tame Impala

It Might Be Time – Tame Impala

Lost In Yesterday – Tame Impala

Love Songs – Daryl Braithwaite

Masochist – Polaris

Meditjin – Baker Boy feat. Jessb

On Our Own – Lime Cordiale

Say Something – Kylie Minogue

Silver – DMA’S

Situation Room – Something For Kate

Standing With You – Guy Sebastian

Tell Me Why – Archie Roach with Sally Dastey

Two Of Us – Birds Of Tokyo

When We’re Both Old And Mad – Paul Kelly & Kasey Chambers

