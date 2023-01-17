Aussie Soul Singer Renée Geyer Dies, Aged 69

Australian soul singer Renée Geyer has passed away, aged 69, following complication from a hip surgery.

Mushroom Group confirmed Geyer’s passing on Tuesday afternoon, saying they were “utterly devastated”.

“Renée lived her life as she performed – on her own terms and to the fullest,” the statement read.

“Beloved and respected, she was a force of nature and a national treasure, and her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.” - Mushroom Group

It was also revealed that while in hospital, Geyer was diagnosed with an inoperable form of lung cancer.

She was in no pain at her time of death and “died peacefully amongst family and friends”.

Geyer rose to fame in the 70s, spending the first few years of the decade hopping between bands before launching her solo career with a self-titled album in 1973.

She was known and will be remembered for her husky vocals and working with international artists including Sting, Chaka Khan, and Joe Cocker.

In 2005, Geyer was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Mushroom Group has asked in lieu of flowers, people should donate to Support Act, as a way of “giving back to an industry that loved her so much”.

Details of Geyer’s memorial will be announced when confirmed.

