Aussie Trio Serve Up First Round Victories At Melbourne Park

The sensational Ash Barty was once again the talking point out of the action from day one at Melbourne Park, requiring just 54 minutes to advance to the second round.

The WTA world number one soared to victory over Ukrainian Leisia Tsurenko, winning 6-0, 6-1.

The win completed an action packed day for the local talent, with journeyman John Millman taking down Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in four sets.

Millman faces a much tougher opponent in round two, after being drawn against the number three-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Wildcard Australian Aleksander Vukic received plenty of support from the home crowd on court three, during his four set victory over Lloyd Harris from South Africa.

Thanasi Kokkinakis' dream start to 2022 was cut short, failing to convert against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

The South Australian was up against the wall after a stellar run pre-tournament in Adelaide - where he claimed his first ever ATP title.

28-year-old Ajla Tomljanovic was drawn against world number nine Paula Badosa, the Spaniard made light work of the Tomljanovic in straight sets.

James Duckworth was the final Australian in action, falling agonisingly short during his gruelling five-set duel with Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Star Australian men Nick Kyrgios and Alex De Minaur begin their campaign on the night session of day 2, before Barty returns to court headlining the third day of play.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.