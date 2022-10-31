Aussie Woman Confirmed As One Of 153 Deaths In Seoul Stampede

An Australian woman has been identified as one of the 153 people killed in a stampede in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday night.

Hundreds of people were crushed when a large crowd became trapped in a narrow alleyway during a Halloween party in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

Among those killed was 23-year-old Grace Rached who attending the party with three of her friends.

Ms Rached’s death was confirmed by a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Spokesperson.

"The Australian government sends its condolences to the family and others affected by this tragic incident. We ask for the family's privacy to be respected during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

The DFAT spokesperson also said they are currently assistaning the families of other Australians who were injured during the stampede.

“Consular officers from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are providing consular assistance to the individual’s family in Australia,” they said.

“Consular officials are also assisting a number of other Australians who were present at the event.”

There were approximately 100,000 people present at the Halloweeen event which turned into a stampede after the swell of people became trapped in a narrow downhill alley way.

Paramedics and civilians could be seen attempting to perform CPR on people who had been pulled from the crowd.

The death toll currently sits at 153 with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety confirming the number is likely to rise with 37 people still critically injured in hospital.

According to authorities, 97 of the dead have been identified as women while 56 have been identified as men with a majority aged between 20 and 30-years-old.

